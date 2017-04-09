Sports Listen

Hungary: Thousands rally in support of Soros-founded school

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Some 70,000 people are attending a Budapest rally in support of a local university founded by American billionaire George Soros that is seen as a target for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s illiberal policies.

The Hungarian-born Soros founded Central European University in 1991. Amendments to Hungary’s higher education law approved this week could force it to close or move.

The law requires CEU to change its name and open a campus in the United States. Protesters gathered outside Parliament on Sunday want President Janos Ader to veto the legislation.

CEU is accredited in New York state and in Hungary and students can earn degrees valid in both countries. The university currently enrolls over 1,400 students from 108 countries.

Orban’s plans for an “illiberal state” contrast with Soros’ “open society” ideal.

