Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indonesia prosecutors seek 2…

Indonesia prosecutors seek 2 years probation for Jakarta gov

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 12:51 am < a min read
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday recommended two years of probation for the minority Christian governor of the Indonesian capital who is on trial for blaspheming the Quran.

The relatively light sentencing demand comes a day after Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama was swept out of office by a landslide election victory for a Muslim rival backed by conservative clerics.

The maximum penalty for blasphemy in Muslim-majority Indonesia is five years in prison. Prosecutors recommended one year prison if Ahok violates his probation.

Ahok was accused of blasphemy last year when a video surfaced of him telling voters they were being deceived if they believed a specific verse in the Quran prohibited Muslims from electing a non-Muslim as leader.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Hard-line Islamic groups attracted hundreds of thousands to anti-Ahok protests in Jakarta, shaking the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Indonesia prosecutors seek 2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

Fox in California national park

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.