Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Investigators search suspected Russian…

Investigators search suspected Russian suicide bomber’s home

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 2:54 am < a min read
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Investigators say they have searched the home of the suspected suicide bomber behind Monday’s deadly explosion on the St. Petersburg subway.

The bomb went off on a train under Russia’s second-largest city on Monday, killing 14 people and injuring dozens. Investigators said they suspect a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, of having detonated the bomb.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement in the early hours on Wednesday that the investigators searched the man’s home in St. Petersburg. They also examined CCTV footage from outside Dzhalilov’s home which shows him leave home with a bag and a backpack.

Another bomb, hidden in a bag, was found and de-activated at another St. Petersburg station just half an hour before the blast. Dzhalilov’s DNA was found on the bag.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Investigators search suspected Russian…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Timber City exhibit at the National Building Museum

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.