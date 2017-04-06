Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Investment in renewable energy…

Investment in renewable energy dips globally as prices fall

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 9:01 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A U.N.-backed report says global investments in renewable energy fell by almost a quarter last year amid a drop in prices and lower spending in some markets.

The United Nations Environment Program said Thursday that overall investments reached $241.6 billion last year, down from $312.2 billion in 2015.

Still, investors got more bang for their buck: renewable energy capacity grew 8 percent to 138.5 gigawatts from 127.5 gigawatts the year before.

That’s because the price of installing solar, wind and other systems for generating renewable energy fell last year.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

China invested less than the previous year for the first time in over a decade. U.S. investment also dropped by a tenth.

European electricity industry association EURELECTRIC announced Tuesday its 3,500 members won’t invest in new coal-fired power plants after 2020.

Topics:
All News Business News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Investment in renewable energy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's acting administrator visits Lockheed Martin

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.