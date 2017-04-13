Sports Listen

Kremlin says no positive shift yet on Russia-US ties

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 7:08 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn’t produced any positive shift yet in Russia-U.S. relations.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday the Russian leader gave Tillerson his view of the causes of the current “deadlock” in bilateral ties.

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that U.S.-Russia ties “may be at an all-time low,” and Tillerson struck a similar tone after a day of talks in Moscow.

Peskov said Putin’s meeting with Tillerson reflected the “understanding of the need to maintain a dialogue to search for solutions.” He added that there was no talk Wednesday about a possible Trump-Putin meeting.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Asked if the meeting marked any positive change, Peskov said: “Too early yet.”

