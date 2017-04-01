Sports Listen

Large fire burns in Dubai near building damaged in ’15 blaze

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 11:49 pm < a min read
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A large fire is raging at a construction site near Dubai’s largest shopping mall, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the heart of the city.

The site is next to the Dubai Mall and near the 63-story The Address Downtown Dubai tower that was heavily damaged in a fire on New Year’s Eve on 2015.

It was not clear which building was burning Sunday morning and authorities did not immediately provide details.

Dramatic fires have hit skyscrapers in Dubai and other fast-growing cities in the United Arab Emirates in recent years. Building and safety experts have cited a popular type of cladding covering the buildings that can be highly flammable.

