Lawyer: Suspect admits ramming truck into crowd in Stockholm

By master
April 11, 2017
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish lawyer says the driver of a stolen truck who is suspected of ramming into a crowd in central Stockholm has admitted guilt. Four people were killed and 15 others wounded.

Johan Eriksson said outside the Stockholm District Court on Tuesday that Rakhmat Akilov “acknowledges the terrorist charge and agrees to be arrested.”

Eriksson was speaking to reporters outside the courthouse minutes before the court was scheduled to decide on a formal order by prosecutors to continue the detention of the 39-year-old Uzbek-born man.

Akilov allegedly drove the stolen beer truck into a crowd outside an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday afternoon. He was detained by police hours later and arrested early Saturday.

