Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Long-haul train crashes into…

Long-haul train crashes into Moscow commuter train, 15 hurt

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 6:06 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s emergency services ministry says 15 people have been hospitalized after a long-distance passenger train slammed into a commuter train in western Moscow.

The accident Saturday night occurred when a commuter train, which was empty except for its crew, applied its emergency brakes and a passenger train heading for Brest hit it from behind. News reports said the commuter train is believed to have braked to avoid hitting a possibly inebriated person on the tracks.

Two cars of the commuter train and the passenger train’s locomotive derailed.

The ministry said traffic on the rail line, which also serves the Belarusian capital of Minsk, was restored Sunday morning.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Long-haul train crashes into…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.