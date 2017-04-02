Sports Listen

Man pleads guilty to striking, killing Australian satirist

By master
April 2, 2017
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who struck and killed a renowned Australian humorist with his pickup truck will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/6KSgH3 ) that 20-year-old Tristian Myers pleaded guilty last week in the death last October of Leslie Nassar.

He had been living in the small southwestern Idaho city of Nampa with his family.

Nassar was a well-known social media and technology-engineering.

He ran a satirical news column for Crikey, an online magazine, and a comedic Twitter feed called Department of Australia.

Police said Myers left the scene and later called to report a hit-and-run and confessed when interviewed.

Nassar’s young daughters were with him at the time. They suffered minor injuries.

Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

