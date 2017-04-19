Mexican ex-gov. accused of graft appears in Guatemala court

Sports Listen

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Mexican former governor wanted on corruption charges is appearing before a Guatemalan court that will consider his possible extradition.

Veracruz ex-Gov. Javier Duarte arrived at the tribunal Wednesday in a police van that was mobbed by reporters. He emerged wearing a bulletproof vest and was escorted inside.

Duarte was arrested Saturday at a hotel in a lakeside tourist town in Guatemala’s highlands, six months after he abruptly resigned and dropped out of sight.

He is accused of running a ring that allegedly stole millions of dollars from government coffers. In the past he has denied the allegations.

Duarte has also been widely criticized for rampant drug cartel-fueled violence in Veracruz during his nearly six-year administration, a period during which at least 16 journalists were killed in the state.

