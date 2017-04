MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say fugitive former Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte has been detained in Guatemala.

A statement from the federal Attorney General’s Office late Saturday says Duarte was detained in the Guatemalan municipality of Panajachel, in Solola department.

It says he is wanted on suspicion of organized crime and illicit enrichment.

Mexico says it will formally request his extradition.