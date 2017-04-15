Sports Listen

Mubarak-era minister of interior sentenced to 7 years

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 8:03 am < a min read
CAIRO (AP) — A court has sentenced Habib al-Adly, Hosni Mubarak’s last minister of interior, to seven years in prison for embezzlement of public funds.

The ruling against Adly and 12 other former ministry officials on Saturday for embezzlement of over LE2 billion ($110.3 million) of the ministry’s funds will land the man synonymous with the worst excesses of Mubarak’s security forces back in jail.

Adly was released in 2015 after serving three years in prison for using police conscripts as free labor in his private properties. He was acquitted of charges over ordering the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended Mubarak’s reign, as well as financial corruption charges. He did not attend Saturday’s verdict and is expected to be taken into custody.

