No word as to when Dylan will receive his Nobel prize

and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 9:19 am < a min read
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Bob Dylan has special fans at a Stockholm concert this weekend — members of the Swedish Academy who will hand him his 2016 Nobel literature diploma and medal.

Sara Danius, the academy’s permanent secretary, has been tight-lipped as to when and where Nobel officials will meet with the 75-year-old singer/songwriter except to say their meeting — Saturday or Sunday — would be “small and intimate, and no media will be present.”

Dylan who had declined the invitation to attend the traditional Nobel Prize ceremony on Dec. 10, pleading other commitments, has said he will not give his Nobel lecture this weekend but a recorded version will be sent later.

The 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Dylan “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

