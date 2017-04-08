Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Norway police find 'bomb-like'…

Norway police find ‘bomb-like’ device, arrest suspect

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 6:25 pm < a min read
Share

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Police in the Norwegian capital of Oslo have cordoned off large section of a main street after finding what they describe as a “bomb-like” device.

The official police Twitter account says one man has been arrested and bomb disposal experts are on the scene.

Norway was put on high alert after neighboring Sweden suffered a truck attack in the capital Thursday that killed four people and injured 15.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Technology News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Norway police find 'bomb-like'…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.