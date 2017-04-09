Norway’s security service takes over explosive device case

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s security service has taken over an investigation into an explosive device found overnight by a busy subway station in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, prompting police to evacuate nearby bars and restaurants.

Oslo police said the device, found outside the Groenland underground station, was neutralized and a suspect was arrested.

PST spokesman Martin Bernsen says “there are several reasons” for PST to “secure evidence and make the interviews.” He spoke Sunday to the Aftenbladet daily.

The Norwegian incident came two days after a stolen beer truck sped through a pedestrian street in Stockholm in neighboring Sweden, killing four people and wounding 15. It also came a week after the St. Petersburg subway was attacked by a suicide bomber in neighboring Russia, leaving 13 passengers dead and scores wounded.