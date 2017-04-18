Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Official: French police thwart…

Official: French police thwart attack days before election

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 7:01 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — The French interior minister says police have arrested two suspected radicals who were allegedly preparing an “imminent” attack in France as it prepares to vote this weekend in the first round of its presidential election.

Matthias Fekl said at a brief news conference Tuesday that the arrests took place in the southern city of Marseille.

He said those arrested were suspected of preparing an attack in the coming days.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Official: French police thwart…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.