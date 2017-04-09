Sports Listen

Polish PM vows aid to survivors of apartment collapse

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 9:19 am < a min read
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and local authorities vowed Sunday to provide financial help and other aid to survivors of an apartment building collapse that left six people dead.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo came to the site of Saturday’s collapse in the southwestern town of Swiebodzice (Shvyeh-‘boh-tchi-tseh) and promised state aid to the survivors, including special pensions to orphaned children.

Some children were orphaned in the collapse and five families were left homeless, Swiebodzice Mayor Bogdan Kozuchowicz said Sunday. Four people were injured.

The people who died were two school-age children, three men and one woman. Doctors said a 13-year-old boy, is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A team of construction experts is trying to determine what caused the recently renovated pre-World War II-era building to collapse. Prosecutors have opened an investigation.

Firefighters at the site initially said a gas explosion might have triggered the collapse.

