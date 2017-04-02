Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope visits Italian region…

Pope visits Italian region that rebuilt after 2012 quake

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 4:40 am < a min read
Share

CARPI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, which was hit by deadly quakes in 2012, on a visit to signal hope to central Italy, which was struck by more devastating temblors last year.

The pope will meet with survivors of two quakes that killed 28 people during the daylong trip that will include an open-air Mass, a meeting with priests, nuns and seminarians and a stop at the quake-damaged Duomo cathedral in Carpi.

The Emilia Romagna model of rebuilding after the magnitude-6.1 and magnitude-5.8 quakes in May 2012 has often been cited as exemplary. It included bringing together politicians, entrepreneurs and bishops to decide common priorities.

Central Italy is still reeling from quakes last August and October that killed nearly 300 people and left thousands homeless.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Pope visits Italian region…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.