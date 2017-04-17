Sports Listen

Prince Harry describes mental problems after Diana’s death

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 3:19 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has broken with royal tradition of maintaining silence about mental health issues by speaking candidly of his problems following the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old prince told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Monday that he needed counseling and nearly suffered breakdowns in the two decades since his mother died in a 1997 car crash.

He told the newspaper he “shut down all his emotions” for nearly 20 years. He said he had been “very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions.”

He said he endured “two years of total chaos” because of his inability to deal with his grief.

Harry has worked with a charity that promotes mental health.

He has never before spoken openly about his problems dealing with Diana’s death.

