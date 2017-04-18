Sports Listen

Prince William speaks with Lady Gaga on mental health

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 5:37 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Prince William has brought Lady Gaga on board with in his efforts to persuade people to be more open about their mental health and crush the stigma associated with the issue.

The heir to the throne released a video on Tuesday in which he speaks with the pop superstar in a FaceTime call from his home in London to her home in Los Angeles.

William says it is “time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health. It’s the same as physical health.”

Lady Gaga says that talking more openly about mental health would allow people to feel like “we are not hiding anymore.”

William, his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry have made mental health a focus of their charitable work.

