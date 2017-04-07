Romanian tourist hurt in London attack has died

Sports Listen

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police say a 31-year-old Romanian tourist who plunged into the Thames from Westminster Bridge during an attack on Britain’s Houses of Parliament has died, more than two weeks later.

Andreea Cristea was rescued from the river after the attack, in which a man identified as Khalid Masood drove his vehicle into pedestrians on the bridge and then attacked a police officer at the Houses of Parliament.

Cristea’s family described her as “our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts,” and said they would be donating to charity all the money raised to help her since the March 22 attack.

The death toll from the attack now stands at five, including a police officer who was stabbed to death. The attacker was shot dead by police.

