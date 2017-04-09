Somalia car bomb explodes near convoy of top army officials

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber exploded near a convoy carrying senior army officials who had just left the defense ministry where the new army chief took over.
Col. Ahmed Hassan said there are casualties but he could not give further details.
A huge smoke billowed over the scene as heavy gunfire could be heard in the area.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.