Somalia’s army rescues 8 Indian crew held hostage by pirates

By master
April 12, 2017
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An official says Somalia’s military has rescued 8 Indian crew members who had been held hostage by pirates.

Abdullahi Ahmed Ali, the mayor of Hobyo, told The Associated Press that the sailors of a ship hijacked last week were rescued after regional forces surrounded their pirate captors in a small village outside Hobyo town.

He said four pirates were also arrested during the operation. The mayor said all the Indian crew members have now been rescued as two were freed earlier. He said 10 were taken captive, not 11 as initially announced by officials.

