South African parliament speaker weighs no confidence motion

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s speaker of parliament says she is considering an emergency motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma after he fired the country’s widely respected finance minister last week.

Baleka Mbete said Sunday that she cut short an overseas trip to deal with the “serious parliamentary issues” that have arisen since Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet last week.

Mbete said her office received a letter from the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, requesting that the national assembly, which is in recess until May 10, resume earlier to vote on the motion.

She said she will assess the request for the motion, which would result in Zuma having to step down if it is passed, to see if it is compliant with the parliament’s rules.