Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » South African parliament speaker…

South African parliament speaker weighs no confidence motion

By Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 11:42 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s speaker of parliament says she is considering an emergency motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma after he fired the country’s widely respected finance minister last week.

Baleka Mbete said Sunday that she cut short an overseas trip to deal with the “serious parliamentary issues” that have arisen since Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet last week.

Mbete said her office received a letter from the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, requesting that the national assembly, which is in recess until May 10, resume earlier to vote on the motion.

She said she will assess the request for the motion, which would result in Zuma having to step down if it is passed, to see if it is compliant with the parliament’s rules.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » South African parliament speaker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.