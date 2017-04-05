Sports Listen

South Africa’s ruling party confronts divide over Zuma

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 5:41 am < a min read
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling party is calling for unity and urging its officials to refrain from public disputes over the conduct of President Jacob Zuma, who faces growing calls to resign.

Gwede Mantashe, secretary general of the African National Congress, said Wednesday that the party is “gravely concerned” about rare shows of division among top party leaders, including some who criticized Zuma’s decision to fire the finance minister last week.

Mantashe spoke a day after a meeting of a key party panel, the National Working Committee.

Late Tuesday, the party released an email of what appeared to be committee meeting notes that indicated significant support for Zuma, despite scandals that hurt the ANC’s popularity. The party later said the notes were sent in error and did not reflect the party’s position.

