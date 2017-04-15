Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » South Korea: North Korea…

South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in failure

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 7:18 pm < a min read
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has attempted to launch a missile from an eastern coastal city, but the launch appeared to end in failure.

The statement Sunday said it wasn’t clear what kind of missile was involved.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket and conducted two nuclear tests last year, including its most powerful to date, and there have been a slew of shorter range missile firings.

North Korea’s goal is a long-range nuclear missile that can strike the continental United States.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Sunday’s launch comes a day after the 105th birthday of late North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.

Topics:
All News Defense Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » South Korea: North Korea…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.