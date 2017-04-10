Sports Listen

South Sudan residents say army carrying out ethnic killings

By JUSTIN LYNCH
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 12:47 pm < a min read
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Residents in South Sudan say the army is carrying out ethnic killings and killings of civilians in the western town of Wau.

A government spokesman could not confirm the violence but the U.N. mission confirmed killings in Wau. U.N. officials have repeatedly warned that South Sudan is at risk of genocide.

Residents who insisted on anonymity for their safety said soldiers from South Sudan’s army on Monday morning singled out civilians of the Fertit and Luo ethnic groups and killed them in retaliation for a rebel attack on government forces. They said children going to school were killed.

Government spokesman Michael Makuei could not confirm the fighting in Wau on Monday but said rebels ambushed a government convoy last weekend, killing two officers.

