Spanish royal visit to UK postponed due to early election

April 20, 2017 9:05 am
MADRID (AP) — A top Spanish official says a Spanish royal visit to Britain will need to be rescheduled as a result of Britain’s early election on June 8.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were to visit London and stay at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II from June 6-8.

But Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said Thursday that Spain didn’t deem it appropriate to continue with the state visit at a time when British officials will be campaigning and parliament will be dissolved. He said future dates will be figured out and announced later by both royal houses.

The last Spanish state visit to Britain was that of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in 1986. Britain’s queen and the Duke of Edinburgh paid a state visit to Spain in 1988.

