Statement: US national security adviser arrives s Kabul

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 10:31 am < a min read
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — President Ashraf Ghani has met with the U.S. National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster and both sides discussed mutual cooperation.

A statement released Sunday said both sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the arenas of security, counter-terrorism, regional issues and economic development.

Ghani says in the statement that terrorism is a serious threat to security and stability in the region and the world and if that is not defeated, it could affect the lives of future generations.

This is the first visit by a U.S. official since the U.S. military dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used Thursday killing 94 militants in eastern Afghanistan.

