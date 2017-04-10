Sports Listen

Sweden mourns 4 killed, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack

April 10, 2017
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedes have observed a minute of silence to honor the four people killed and 15 wounded in a truck attack on shoppers in Stockholm.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who declared Monday an official day of mourning, told a crowd outside Stockholm City Hall that “we will never surrender to terrorism. We will get through this together.”

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan who they think was the driver of the stolen beer truck. The man’s residency permit was rejected last year but he eluded orders to leave the country.

Regional police commander Jan Evensson told Swedish SVT television “he will sit behind bars for the rest of his life.”

Police have also arrested a second person but have given no details about that person.

