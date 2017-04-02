Sports Listen

Swedish bus crashes, 25 reported injured, including children

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish rescue officials say a bus with some 60 people on board — mostly schoolchildren — has crashed in central Sweden, resulting in many injuries.

Rescue services spokesman Peter Nystedt says some 25 people were injured — some seriously — in the accident on a main highway, south of Sveg, a small town 430 kilometers (260 miles) northwest from the capital, Stockholm.

The bus reportedly was en route to a ski resort on Sunday morning, local media said. Pictures showed the bus lying on its side in a ditch beside the highway.

The cause of the accident was not known but the road reportedly was icy when the accident occurred at about 7 a.m. (0500 GMT).

No further details were immediately available.

