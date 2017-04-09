Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Swedish store hit by…

Swedish store hit by truck regrets ‘damaged goods’ promotion

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 3:55 am < a min read
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, says it regrets an announcement that it was reopening Sunday to sell damaged goods at a “reduced price.”

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Ahlens department store apologized “for a bad decision.”

It said its motivation “was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives.”

The store said it would reopen Monday “without any damaged goods.”

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan and say they believe he drove the truck into shoppers.

Overnight, Swedish media reported police raids to bring other people in for questioning as authorities investigated the deadliest attack in Stockholm in years.

Topics:
All News Business News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Swedish store hit by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.