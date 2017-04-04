Sports Listen

Syrian activists say several dead in Idlib chemical attack

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 4:14 am < a min read
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists are saying there have been several people killed in a suspected chemical attack in a town in the northern Idlib province.

The Idlib Media Center says dozens of people died of suffocation while the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the death toll at 35 on Tuesday.

Photos and video emerging from Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib province, show children to adults limp and suffering from breathing difficulties. Some appear foaming at the mouth.

The opposition’s Civil Defense search-and-rescue group, which released photos showing paramedics washing down victims, has not published a casualty toll.

The activist-run Assi Press published video of paramedics carrying victims from the scene by a pickup truck. The victims were stripped down to their underwear. Many appeared unresponsive.

