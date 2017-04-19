Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Tense crowd awaits Tusk…

Tense crowd awaits Tusk in Poland as he is to testify

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 4:50 am < a min read
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of emotional people gathered on a train platform in Warsaw to await the arrival of Donald Tusk, president of the European Council and former Polish prime minister, who is to testify in an investigation into an alleged secret deal between Polish and Russian intelligence officials.

The mood was tense as they awaited Tusk’s arrival on Wednesday, with supporters holding EU flags and his detractors holding up signs accusing him of crimes.

Tusk is to be questioned by prosecutors as a witness. Many see his questioning as part of a larger attempt by Poland’s nationalist government to discredit him and perhaps imprison him eventually. He has been accused by the defense minister of treason in another matter, the handling of the 2010 plane crash that killed the Polish president.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Tense crowd awaits Tusk…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.