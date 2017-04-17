Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Electoral board…

The Latest: Electoral board head rejects fraud claims

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 4:22 am 1 min read
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on Turkey’s referendum on presidential powers (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The head of Turkey’s electoral board has rejected suggestions of fraud in Turkey’s referendum that will grant the president vast new powers.

Two opposition parties have complained of a number of irregularities in Sunday’s vote, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Sadi Guven, who heads the Supreme Electoral Board, defended the decision, telling reporters Monday that it was taken to ensure that voters who were by mistakenly given unstamped ballot papers would not be “victimized.”

He insisted none of the ballot papers that were declared as valid was fake or fraudulently cast.

___

10 a.m.

Turkey’s main opposition party is preparing to contest the results of a referendum that gave a narrow victory to President Tayyip Erdogan’s wishes to greatly expand the powers of his office.

The “yes” vote got 51.41 percent in Sunday’s referendum, while the “no” vote got 48.59 percent, according state-run Anadolu Agency’s results. Turkey’s electoral board confirmed the “yes” victory.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion

Oposition parties complained of a number of irregularities in the voting, including an electoral board decision to accept as valid ballots that did not bear the official stamp.

Legislator Utku Cakirozer told the AP that his Republican People’s Party would on Monday file objections to results at local electoral board branches, before taking their case to the Supreme Electoral Board.

Cakiozer said: “At the moment this is a dubious vote.”

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Electoral board…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.