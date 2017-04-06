The Latest: More arrests made in Russia subway train attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Latest on the bombing of the St. Petersburg subway in Russia (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Russia’s top investigative body says more people have been arrested in connection with the suicide bombing of a subway train in St. Petersburg that killed 13 passengers.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that six people were arrested Thursday in St. Petersburg and two in Moscow. The committee didn’t provide details on how the suspects may have been connected to Monday’s bombing.

Earlier Thursday, Russian security agents arrested three people suspected of links to the suicide bomber accused of attacking the subway. They also deactivated an explosive device in the apartment where they suspects lived.

The circumstances of the other arrests were not stated.

On Wednesday, six people were arrested on suspicion of recruiting for the Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front militant groups.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

8:05 p.m.

Thousands of people have gathered outside a St. Petersburg subway station to commemorate the victims of a suicide bomb blast that killed 13 train passengers and wounded about 50.

Mourners gathered Thursday at the Technological Institute station for a ceremony where the names of the victims were read and the Russian national anthem played. Many participants carried white balloons that they released into the sky.

Svetlana Bagayeva says the attack “has to do with all of us; it is a terrible tragedy for the city.”

The Monday blast occurred as a subway train was between stops. The driver continued to the next station.

City governor Grigory Poltavchenko urged the crowd to bear up, saying “We are the children of a great city that never stood on its knees.”

11:15 a.m.

Russian security agents have arrested three people suspected of links to a suicide bomber accused of attacking the St. Petersburg subway. They have also deactivated an explosive device in the apartment where the suspects lived.

Russia’s Investigative Committee says the suspects arrested Thursday are residents of Central Asia like the bomber, 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of Kyrgyzstan. Dzhalilov blew himself up on a busy subway line Monday, killing himself and 13 others and wounding over 50 people.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Russian trains and planes have often been targeted by Islamist militants.

Russia’s Federal Security Agency says its experts defused a self-made explosive device at the apartment where the suspects lived.

10:30 a.m.

One victim of Monday’s subway bombing attack in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is 50-year-old Irina Medyantseva, a Russian artist well-known for the dolls she made

She has been buried Thursday in a funeral attended by a few dozen relatives and friends. Her husband, Alexander Kaminskiy thanked everyone saying “The country and the entire world share our pain.”