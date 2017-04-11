Sports Listen

The Latest: No consensus in G7 on sanctions on Russia

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 6:48 am 2 min read
LUCCA, Italy (AP) — The Latest on the meeting of the foreign minister of the Group of Seven (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano says there is “no consensus” among G-7 countries for new sanctions on Russia over its support for Syria’s Bashar Assad.

Alfano says the idea was raised at a meeting in Lucca, Italy, by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

But Alfano said isolating Russia or pushing it into a corner “would be wrong.”

He says “the G-7’s position is very clear — supporting the existing sanctions” against Russia over its military activities in Ukraine.

___

12:35 p.m.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano says Russia must not be “pushed into a corner” over Syria, as the Group of Seven ignored calls by Britain and the U.S. for new sanctions on Moscow over its support of President Bashar Assad.

Alfano says Russia should put pressure on Assad to stop the use of chemical weapons, and should join an international push for peace in Syria.

Ending a G-7 foreign ministers meeting, he says “we must have a dialogue with Russia.”

___

11:30 a.m.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to call Tuesday for a new international push to end the war in Syria, but are divided on whether to threaten new sanctions or other tough measures to pressure Russia over its support of President Bashar Assad.

The G-7 blames Assad’s military for a deadly chemical attack last week. Ministers meeting in Lucca, central Italy, have strongly supported U.S. missile strikes that targeted a Syrian air base believed to have been used to launch the attack.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the U.S. intervention had offered “a window of opportunity to construct a new positive condition for the political process in Syria.”

But he said a political rather than military process was “the only solution,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.

