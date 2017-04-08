The Latest: Police say arrested suspect is ‘likely’ hijacker

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on Stockholm truck attack (all times local):
9:25 a.m.
Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is “likely” the driver of a truck which plowed into a group of pedestrians and store, killing four people.
Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press on Saturday: “Yes, it is correct, it is likely him.” Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.
Fifteen people were treated in hospitals for injuries they suffered in the attack.
___
9:00 a.m.
A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect “of terrorist offenses by murder” by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.
The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.
Ihrman and police spokesman Lars Bystrom said only one person had been arrested in the case.
