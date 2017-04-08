Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Police say…

The Latest: Police say arrested suspect is ‘likely’ hijacker

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 3:39 am < a min read
Share

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on Stockholm truck attack (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is “likely” the driver of a truck which plowed into a group of pedestrians and store, killing four people.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press on Saturday: “Yes, it is correct, it is likely him.” Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Fifteen people were treated in hospitals for injuries they suffered in the attack.

___

9:00 a.m.

A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect “of terrorist offenses by murder” by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

Ihrman and police spokesman Lars Bystrom said only one person had been arrested in the case.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future
Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » The Latest: Police say…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.