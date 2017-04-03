Sports Listen

The Latest Russian media say 10 dead in St. Petersburg blast

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 8:52 am 1 min read
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Latest on the explosion on a train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax report 10 dead in blast on train in St. Petersburg subway.

Video footage posted on social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting “Call an ambulance!”

Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov tells Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.

3:30 p.m.

The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.

The subway’s administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

