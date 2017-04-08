Sports Listen

The Latest: Strike on town hit with chemical weapons kills 1

By master
and The Associated Press April 8, 2017 4:57 am 1 min read
BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on Syria (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Syrian opposition activists say warplanes have struck a northern town where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week killing one person and wounding another.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday’s airstrike on the eastern side of Khan Sheikhoun killed a woman, marking the first death in the town since Tuesday’s chemical attack that killed 87.

The Local Coordination Committees, another monitoring group, said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplane. It said the woman killed had fled to the town from her hometown of Latameh in central Syria.

The chemical attack on Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday triggered a U.S. missile attack two days later that struck a Syrian air base in central Syria killing nine people.

___

10:25 a.m.

The official Saudi Press Agency is reporting that U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken by telephone with King Salman about the U.S. missile strike on Syria.

The news agency reports that during the Friday phone call, the Saudi monarch congratulated Trump for his “courageous decision.”

Saudi Arabia says the missile launch by Trump was the right response to “the crimes of this regime to its people in light of the failure of the international community to stop it.”

The kingdom is among the most vehement opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad and supports Sunni rebel groups fighting to oust him. The Sunni rulers of Saudi Arabia are in a power struggle for regional dominance with Iran’s Shiite government and view Tehran’s support of Assad as a threat to the region.

