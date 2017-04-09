The Latest: Sweden to move attack memorial as fence sags

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the attack on shoppers in Stockholm that left four people dead Friday and 15 wounded (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Swedish TT news agency says Stockholm city officials are planning to move thousands of flowers at a makeshift memorial to a nearby square after an aluminum fence outside the department store threatened to collapse.

The fence was put up to keep people away from the broken glass and twisted metal at the attack site, and to allow forensic experts and police to gather evidence.

Four people died Friday and 15 others were wounded when an attacker rammed a stolen beer truck into shoppers in downtown Stockholm. Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan as the main suspect in the attack.

___

9 a.m.

The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, says it regrets an announcement that it would reopen two days after the deadly attack to sell damaged goods at a “reduced price.”

The Ahlens department store apologized “for a bad decision” in a statement on its Facebook page. It said its motivation “was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives.”

The store said it would reopen Monday “without any damaged goods.”

A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the store after the truck smashed into its entrance on Stockholm’s pedestrian Drottninggatan street. It was quickly put out.

___

8 a.m.

Swedish media are reporting overnight police raids to bring people in for questioning as authorities investigate the deadliest attack in Stockholm in years.

Swedish police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan and say they believe he deliberately drove a stolen beer truck Friday into shoppers in Stockholm, killing four people and wounding 15.

Sweden’s SAPO security police said Sunday it was working to find “any abettor or network involved in the attack.”

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.