The Latest: Syrian field hospital hit after chemical attack

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 7:34 am 1 min read
BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the suspected chemical attack in Syria’s northern Idlib province (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike has hit a small field hospital in a town in northern Syria where a suspected chemical weapons attack took place earlier in the day.

The head of the opposition’s civil defense force in Khan Sheikhoun, in Idlib provice, says the hospital was struck hours after the alleged gas attack that killed dozens of people.

The man who goes by the name of Abu Hamdu says the medical point has been leveled and five rescue vehicles were damaged. It wasn’t clear if anyone was killed.

He says warplanes “targeted us after the attack.”

___

12:45 p.m.

A Syrian opposition monitoring group has raised the death toll in a suspected chemical attack in northern Idlib province to 58.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the dead include 11 children and says the toll is likely to climb further because of the large number of injured.

Syrian opposition activists have described Tuesday’s attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun as among the worst poison gas attacks in the country’s six-year civil war.

The activists had no details on what agent could have been used in the assault. They claimed the attack was caused by an airstrike carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian warplanes.

There was no immediate comment by Syrian or Russian officials or any international agency on the attack

