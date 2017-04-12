The Latest: Tillerson, Lavrov open tense meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he aims to clear up “sharp differences” with Russia as he opens a tense meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Tillerson and Lavrov are meeting in Moscow amid rising tensions over Syria.

Advertisement

Lavrov says Russia has lots of questions about the “very ambiguous” and “contradictory” ideas coming from the U.S. He says through a translator that it’s important for Russia to understand the “real intentions” of the Trump administration.

Tillerson says he wants to understand why U.S.-Russia differences exist. He says both countries have agreed that their lines of communications must stay open.

Lavrov is also subtly mocking Tillerson for the fact that top U.S. State Department positions are unfilled. He says that makes it hard to have clarity about U.S. positions.

___

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Russian President Vladimir Putin is backing an “evil person” in Syria.

Trump says Syrian President Bashar Assad is “an animal.” He tells Fox Business Network that Putin’s support for Assad is “very bad for Russia.” Trump says it’s also “very bad for mankind.”

Trump is increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to abandon Assad just as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting Moscow. Tillerson has a meeting set later Wednesday in Moscow with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It’s unclear whether Putin will grant Tillerson a meeting.

The meeting comes as early expectations of an easy rapport between the Trump administration and Russia are crashing into reality. Washington and Moscow are trading sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack last week in Syria.