The Latest: US VP Pence arrives in Japan to focus on trade

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 11:19 pm < a min read
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Asia (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Japan for the second stop of a 10-day Asia tour.

His plane touched down Tuesday at the U.S. military’s Atsugi base outside Tokyo.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
The focus of his trip is expected to shift in Japan to trade. North Korea’s nuclear and missile development dominated the agenda on his first stop in South Korea.

Pence told business leaders before leaving Seoul that the Trump administration is reviewing all trade agreements as part of its “America First” policy.

White House officials say the meetings in Tokyo are meant to forge a framework for future discussions after the U.S. withdrew from a Pacific Rim trade pact.

