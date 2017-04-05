Sports Listen

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
UK woman who urinated on Trump golf course loses case

By master
April 5, 2017
LONDON (AP) — A British woman who was filmed urinating on a Scotland golf course founded by U.S. President Donald Trump has lost her demand for damages.

Carol Rohan Beyts, a longtime campaigner against the course in northeast Scotland, said staff breached data protection laws by secretly recording her in April 2016.

Beyts, who says she has bladder problems, sought 3,000 pounds ($3,700) in damages from Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

The firm said staff members were collecting evidence of a criminal act.

An Edinburgh judge said Wednesday that Beyt shouldn’t have been recorded, but found the action did not cause distress and declined to award damages.

The judge, Donald Corke, warned that people “taking pictures of females urinating in the countryside put themselves at real risk of prosecution under public order or voyeurism.”

