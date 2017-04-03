Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Urban myth proves true:…

Urban myth proves true: Grammar vigilante is fixing UK signs

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 7:20 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — It’s an urban myth come true — the presence of a man dedicated to ridding the English city of Bristol of grammatical errors in its shop signs.

He goes out at night with a self-styled device used to cover up misplaced apostrophes from street signs in the city 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of London. He uses stickers, not paint.

The man has not been identified but he told BBC in a report broadcast Monday that he doesn’t consider his alterations of the signs and store fronts to be a crime. He says the real crime is putting apostrophes in the wrong places to begin with.

It’s not a new obsession — he’s been at it for 13 years.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Urban myth proves true:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.