Venezuela opposition keeps up pressure in streets

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators heeded opposition calls to take to the streets of Venezuela’s capital on Thursday, blocking the city’s main artery to protest what they say was an attempted coup by the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Some people carried signs that read “No to Dictatorship” as they crowded Caracas’ principal highway cutting from the city’s wealthy eastern section to the downtown as far as the eye could see. Early on, it was a peaceful almost carnival-like atmosphere with people saying they were prepared to stay all day and even come back Friday if necessary.

Dubbed a “traffic jam against the coup,” Thursday’s demonstration — the fourth such gathering this week — was comprised largely of a slightly an older crop of protesters, many of whom carried umbrellas to protect themselves from the unrelenting tropical sun.

The highway and surrounding streets were so packed with people that a lot of people were opting to stay home from work. Bodyguards escorted opposition leaders through the crowds.

Asusena Aquilera, a 57-year-old retired finance worker, said she was protesting because her family was having a hard time finding food for her grandchildren to eat.

“When I left this morning, my grandkids said: ‘Grandma, aren’t you scared?’ And I told them you cannot let yourself be scared … you have to get rid of this government.'”

A Tuesday protest dominated by young people saw clashes between demonstrators and police and led to handful of serious injuries and arrests.

Lawmakers, some still injured from that protest, on Wednesday began a symbolic process of removing Supreme Court justices.

This latest political crisis was triggered last week when the Supreme Court issued a ruling that nullified congress. President Nicolas Maduro instructed the court to roll back that ruling a few days later, but opposition leaders said the attempt to invalidate a branch of power revealed the administration’s true dictatorial nature.

The court ruling led to a round of calls for democratic reforms from the international community. The Organization of America States issued its strongest warning to the country yet after two back-to-back meetings. Countries around the region issued stern statements and recalled their ambassadors. And Venezuela’s most recognizable international movie star, Edgar Ramirez, joined the calls for protests.

On Wednesday night, the president of a leading Venezuelan opposition party took refuge at the residence of the Chilean ambassador in Caracas and asked for protection.

The Chilean Foreign Ministry said Roberto Enriquez, president of the COPEI Christian Democrat opposition party, had been granted guest status there. The party said other COPEI leaders had been arrested in recent days and accused of treason.

In response to the protests called for Thursday, the government created a traffic jam of its own, closing more than a dozen Caracas metro stations and staging its own counter-protest in the heart of the city. Many streets were blocked off in the early morning, and some shops were closed amid fears of more violence.

In addition to demanding the resignation of the Supreme Court judges, protesters are seeking immediate general elections.

“We’re not taking to the streets because we don’t like Maduro,” said opposition leader Henrique Capriles. “The way we get rid of Maduro is with elections; that is how we change the worst government our country has ever seen.”

