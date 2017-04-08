Sports Listen

Venezuelans called to flood streets in anti-Maduro protest

April 8, 2017
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are calling on demonstrators to flood the streets of Caracas as part of a weeklong protest movement that shows little sign of losing steam.

An almost daily dosage of strong-armed tactics by Maduro’s government has energized the opposition leading up to Saturday’s march. In contrast, past demonstrations were planned weeks head to guarantee high turnout.

Authorities on Friday barred former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles from seeking office for 15 years. His supporters decried the move as another step toward dictatorship. It followed last week’s Supreme Court decision to gut the opposition-controlled legislature of its last vestiges of power.

As is now customary authorities shut down the city’s subway in what opponents call an attempt to discourage people from joining the protests.

