Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

World News

Home » The Associated Press » World News » Venezuelans gear up for…

Venezuelans gear up for major march against Maduro

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 8:02 am < a min read
Share

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are preparing to take to the streets Wednesday in what they’ve dubbed the “mother of all marches” against Venezuela’s embattled socialist leader.

Security forces have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to block at least five previous attempts by demonstrators to reach downtown Caracas. At least five deaths and hundreds of arrests have been blamed on the response to paralyzing protests that were triggered by the Supreme Court’s shock decision three weeks ago to strip the opposition-controlled legislature of its last remaining powers.

Maduro late Tuesday accused the U.S. State Department of trying to promote a military intervention. He’s expected to address supporters at a rival march.

The State Department and several regional governments have deplored excessive violence by security forces and pro-government groups.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » World News » Venezuelans gear up for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard keeps watch at Boston Marathon

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.