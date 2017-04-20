VP Pence praises Indonesia’s democratic, tolerant values

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence praised Indonesia’s democracy and moderate form of Islam after meeting Thursday with the president of the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

The comments, though routine, had significance for Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who the day before suffered a serious political setback when a political ally was defeated by Islamic conservatives in the election for Jakarta governor. The divisive campaign undermined the image of Indonesia abroad as a generally tolerant Muslim nation.

Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump’s presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

Pence said at a joint press conference with Jokowi that the U.S. wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with Indonesia. In brief comments, Jokowi said they agreed to boost cooperation.

The vice president praised Indonesia for the moderate form of Islam it practices and said the two countries would continue to cooperate on combating terrorism. The U.S. and Indonesia share democratic values, he said.

But Pence foreshadowed some reworking of commercial and economic ties, saying that U.S. exporters should face a level playing field and the relationship should be “win-win.”

Indonesia is on Trump’s trade hit list, and U.S. company Freeport-McMoran Inc., which operates the world’s largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua, is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.

Pence’s first engagement was morning tea with Jokowi at the presidential palace. Later Thursday, Pence was to visit Istiqlal Mosque, the largest mosque in Southeast Asia.

Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is active in Indonesia with plans to manage luxury resorts being built near the capital Jakarta and on the tourist island of Bali.

Trump’s Indonesian business partner, billionaire Hary Tanoe, is an aspiring politician who has said he might run for president in 2019.